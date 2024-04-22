Good News! WR To Run Additional 5 Pair Of Summer Special Train Across Various Destinations; Check Details Here

File Photo

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run 05 more pairs of Summer Special Trains on Special Fare.

Train No. 09125/09126 Bandra Terminus- Saharsa Special (2 Trips])

Train No. 09125 Bandra Terminus - Saharsa Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 at 16.30 hrs, and will reach Saharsa at 04.30 hrs, on Wednesday.

Similarly, Train No. 09126 Saharsa – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Saharsa on Wednesday, 24th April, 2024 at 18.00 hrs, and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 08.30 hrs, on Friday. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Bhestan(Arrival 20.40 hrs/Departure 20.45 hrs), Chalthan (Arrival 21.15 hrs/Departure 21.20 hrs) Bardoli, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, New Barauni, Begusarai and Khagaria stations in both directions.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

09115/09116 Udhna – Chhapra Special (Unreserved) (02 Trips)

Train no. 09115 Udhna – Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 at 11.25 hrs and reach Chhapra at 20.00 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train no. 09116 Chhapra – Udhna Special will depart from Chhapra on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024 at 23.00 hrs and will arrive Udhna at 07.00 hrs, on Thursday.Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan(Arrival 11.40 hrs/Departure 11.45 hrs) , Bardoli(Arrival 12.00 hrs. / Departure 12.05 hrs.), Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varansi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur City and Ballia stations in both direction.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

09013/09014 Udhna – Malda Town - Paldhi Special (2 trips)

Train No. 09013 Udhna - Malda Town Special will depart from Udhna at 20.00 hrs, on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 & will reach Malda Town at 11.30 hrs, on Wednesday. Similarly, 09014 Malda Town - Paldhi Special will depart Malda Town at 15.00 hrs on Wednesday, 24th April, 2024 & will reach Paldhi at 04.00 hrs, on Friday. Enroute this train will halt at Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka stations in both directions. Train No. 09013 will have an additional halt at Chalthan(Arrival 20.15 hrs/Departure 20:20 hrs), Vyara and Nandurbar stations.

This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

09123/09124 Vapi – Asansol - Ratlam Special (2 Trips)

Train No. 09123 Vapi - Asansol Special will depart from Vapi on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 at 15.00 hrs and will reach Asansol at 07.00 hrs on Wednesday. Similarly, Train no. 09124 Asansol – Ratlam Special will depart from Asansol on Wednesday, 24th April, 2024 at 10.00 hrs and will reach Ratlam at 16.00 hrs, the next day.Enroute this train will halt at Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Dehri On Sone, Gaya, Koderma, Parasnath and Dhanbad stations in both directions. Train No. 09123 will have an additional halt at Valsad, Udhna(Arrival 16.30 hrs/Departure 16.35 hrs), Surat(Arrival 16.50 hrs/Departure 16.55 hrs), Sayan, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod and Ratlam Stations.

This train comprises Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No. 09061/09062 Vapi – Bhagalpur - Ratlam Special (02 Trips)

Train No. 09061 Vapi - Bhagalpur Special will depart from Vapi on Monday, 22nd April, 2024 at 23.00 hrs & will reach Bhagalpur at 12.45 hrs, on Wednesday.

Similarly, Train No. 09062 Bhagalpur - Ratlam Special will depart from Bhagalpur on Wednesday, 24th April, 2024 at 15.45 hrs & will reach Ratlam at 22.30 hrs, on Friday.Enroute, this train will halt at Nagda, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jamalpur and Sultanganj stations in both directions.

Train No. 09061 will have an additional halt at Valsad, Udhna(Arrival 00.15 hrs/Departure 00:20 hrs), Surat(Arrival 00.35 hrs/Departure 00:40 hrs), Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod and Ratlam stations. This train comprises of Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches

The Booking for Train Nos. 09125, 09013, 09123 and 09061 will open from 22nd April, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in