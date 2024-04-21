Good News! WR To Run 4 Additional Pair Of Summer Special Trains Across Various Destinations

File Photo

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to run 04 more Pairs of Summer Special Trains on Special Fare.

09001/09002 Udhna– Jaynagar Special (Unreserved) (02 Trips)

Train No. 09001 Udhna – Jaynagar Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 21st April, 2024 at 11.25 am and will reach Jaynagar at 11:00 pm on next day. Similarly, Train no. 09002 Jaynagar – Udhna Special will depart from Jaynagar on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024 at 02.00 am and will arrive Udhna at2.30 pm the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan (Arrival 11:40 am. / Departure 11:45 am.), Bhadhoi (Arrival 12.00 noon. / Departure 12.05 noon.) Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga,and Madhubani stations in both direction.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09091/09092 Udhna – Jaynagar - Godhra Special (Unreserved) (02 Trips)

Train No. 09091 Udhna – Jaynagar Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 21st April, 2024 at 2.25 pm and will reach Jaynagar at 08.25 am on Tuesday. Similarly, Train no. 09092 Jaynagar – Godhra Special will depart from Jaynagar on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024 at 11.30 am and will reach Godhra at 11.30 pm, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni, Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna Jn, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga & Madhubani stations in both direction. Train No. 09091 will have an additional halt at Surat (Arrival 14.43 hrs./Departure 14.48 hrs.), Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara and Godhra Stations.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

09103/09104 Udhna – Chhapra Special (Unreserved) (02 Trips)

Train no. 09103 Udhna – Chhapra Special will depart from Udhna on Sunday, 21st April, 2024 at 10 pm and will reach Chhapra at 09.30 am, the Tuesday. Similarly, Train no. 09104 Chhapra – Udhna Special will depart from Chhapra on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024 at 12.30 noon and will arrive Udhna at 10.30 pm the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Surat (Arrival 10.15 pm /Departure 10.20 pm ), Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Saugor, Damoh, Katni Murwara, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Ballia stations in both direction.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09423/09424 Sabarmati - Sultanpur Special (2 Trips)

Train No. 09423 Sabarmati – Sultanpur Special will depart from Sabarmati Monday 22 nd April ,2024 at 00.30 am. & will reach Sultanpur at 02.00 am the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09424 Sultanpur – Sabarmati Special will depart from Sultanpur Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024 at 05 am will reach Sabarmati at 07.00 am, the next day.

Enroute this train will halt at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur Central and Lucknow stations in both directions.

This train comprises AC 3 – Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The Booking for Train No. 09423 will open from 21st April, 2024 at 10.00 hrs. all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in