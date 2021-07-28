Good news! Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes rise to 70.05 percent on July 28

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has jumped to 70.05 percent on Wednesday. The water level in the lakes was 32.69% this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 10,13,870 million litres of water or 70.05% as recorded on Wednesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 32.69% with 4,73,113 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 75.25% with 10,89,154 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing last week, the city civic body said.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.10 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 68.42%, Upper Vaitarna has 48.09%, Bhatsa 64.69%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

With this, three lakes that provide drinking water to the metropolis are now almost filled to their capacity.

