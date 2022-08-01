Good news! No charge for web check-in in scheduled domestic flights | File Photo

Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all the scheduled airlines not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters as the same cannot be considered within 'tariff' as provided under Rule 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Meanwhile, delay in reporting of the incidents and taking corrective action, ineffective supervision and non-compliance of procedures are some of the findings which have emerged during the annual audit of airlines by the aviation authorities.

Annual Safety Audit is carried out to assess the compliance of national regulations, conditions of approval, certified licenses and approved procedures of the airlines.

As per the civil aviation ministry, the findings made during the safety audits are communicated to the concerned airline for taking necessary corrective actions and to mitigate the risk.

Deficiencies that were identified and communicated to the airline operators for taking corrective measures during the last five years, included delay in taking corrective action in case of outcome of the Flight Operation Quality Assurance (FOQA), delay in reporting of the incidents by the airlines, few of the procedures in practice were not in compliance with manufacturer's recommended procedures and less effective supervisory control to check the amendments of documents as per latest applicable regulations and circulars.

As per a written reply by the ministry of Civil Aviation in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, it also included ineffective supervision and internal auditing of operation and maintenance activities and all invoked Minimum Equipment List (MEL) items not verified during internal audits.

The audit also disclosed that the team composition for carrying out the internal audit is not as per the approved procedure and implementation of safety management system in the organisation which ensure hazard identification, risk assessment and mitigation, documentation and safety promotion requires improvement.