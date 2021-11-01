Good News! Maharashtra logs lowest daily COVID-19 cases since May 2 last year

Maharashtra recorded 809 COVID-19 cases on Monday (November 1), the lowest daily detection since May 2 last year. The number of active cases in the state has also come down to 15,552. 10 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,226.

1,901 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 64,52,486. The recovery rate in the state is 97.59%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,60,432 people are in home quarantine and 933 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 428 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 132 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 187 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 28 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 10 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 18 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 06:48 PM IST