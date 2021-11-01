Fuel prices hiked for sixth consecutive day; petrol above Rs 115 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the sixth consecutive day across the country on Monday.

In Delhi, with a hike of 35 paise a litre, the price of petrol rose to Rs 109.69 per litre while the price of diesel was hiked by the same amount to cost Rs 98.42.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel increased to Rs 115.50 and Rs 106.62 per litre respectively.

As for Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 110.35 per litre and diesel costs Rs 101.56 per litre, while petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.35 and Rs 102.59 per litre respectively in Chennai.

This is the sixth consecutive day of the price hike. There was no change in rates between October 25 and 27, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Petrol price has been hiked on 25 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 8.15 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 9.45 per litre in 28 hikes since September 24. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

