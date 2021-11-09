Good News! Maharashtra crosses milestone of 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

Maharashtra on Tuesday achieved a milestone after the COVID vaccination coverage in the state crossed 100 million mark i.e. 10 crore. State additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas credited the success and efforts to the district officers in the state.

Till 5 pm today, 4,07,875 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated against coronavirus. So far, 6,80,28,164 have got their first dose while 3,20,37,073 have received second dose. A total of 10,00,65,237 have been vaccinated till date in Maharashtra.

On this amazing feat, Dr Rahul Pandit, Director-Critical Care, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai and Member of the Supreme Court-appointed National COVID19 Task Force, said, "It was a proud moment when India completed administration of 100 crore doses towards the end of October 2021. Standing in the second week of November, today, Maharashtra has completed 10 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries! This is undoubtedly a milestone worth cherishing. The state has successfully administered the first dose to 6.8 crore people, and 3.2 crore have been fully vaccinated."

"This accomplishment is a fruition of tremendous hard work, strategic acumen and timely intervention by the state and civic authorities, governing bodies, healthcare workers, community caregivers and responsible citizens. However, we must not let our guards down, and honour the efforts made across the past 19months. If precautions and COVID19 appropriate behaviour is not maintained, cases will be on the rise again. Celebrations like Christmas, New Year are coming up soon, stay alert and be cautious.. Let’s be responsible and encourage and help more and more people to get vaccinated.” he added.

Today at 4 PM Maharashtra crossed benchmark of administration of 100 Million #Covidvaccine doses.

It was possible with active involvement of all District officers. Congratulations and Best wishes says public health additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas

.@fpjindia — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 9, 2021

The astounding feat comes days after Maharashtra Chief Minister directed all district officials to make sure that by November 30, all citizens in the state must have received first dose atleast.

Saying that even if the Covid cases have declined in the state the CM advised citizens to follow protocols. Although the rate of infection is low, the count of testing should not be low, the CM said.

Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said local officials should be involved in the vaccination drive. "Both doses of vaccine should be made mandatory for health workers and front line workers," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday, November 8, recorded 751 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 13,649. Besides, 16 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,403.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:27 PM IST