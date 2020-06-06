Good news for Tipplers: Nature's Basket is now delivering beers and wines in Mumbai

India's grocery delivery chain is now accepting Wine & Beer orders in select Mumbai stores. Orders cannot be clubbed with grocery orders. Delivery timings are 10.00 AM to 6:00 PM subject to verification of permit and age by delivery person.

However, there is a certain age criteria for ordering the alcohol drinks:

Mild beer: Age 21+

Strong beer and wine: Age 25+

Click here to buy some wine and beer to enjoy your time in lockdown.