Good news for Tipplers: Nature's Basket is now delivering beers and wines in Mumbai

India's grocery delivery chain is now accepting Wine & Beer orders in select Mumbai stores. Orders cannot be clubbed with grocery orders. Delivery timings are 10.00 AM to 6:00 PM subject to verification of permit and age by delivery person.
However, there is a certain age criteria for ordering the alcohol drinks:
Mild beer: Age 21+
Strong beer and wine: Age 25+
Click here to buy some wine and beer to enjoy your time in lockdown.
Apart from the liquor products, Nature's Basket offers a wide range of groceries and every day food items. It promises the best quality grocery products that you can buy online and have them delivered to you conveniently.
Nature's Basket provide their services in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and many other cities.
Their catalog also offers fruits and vegetables, meats and seafood, breads and other bakery items as well as cheese and dairy.
