Good news for tipplers: Maha govt to allow wine shops to open even in Red Zones

"Only five shops in one lane will be allowed to operate during the entire day. But this particular restriction is not applicable to the shops selling essential items such as medical and grocery. As of now, there are no restrictions on the timing of the shops to remain open," said Senior IAS officer from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Bhushan Gagrani.

Sale of liquor in standalone shops will be allowed, he said. However, social distancing norms have to be followed by all the shops.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Maharashtra Government had issued a list of guidelines to be followed by the citizens of the state based on the Red, Orange and Green Zones. These guidelines are for a period of two weeks i.e, up to May 17 with effect from May 4.

The guidelines said that the wine shops will open in the state of Maharashtra. However, the wine shops will remain closed in the area within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Malegaon Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

"Shops selling liquor will ensure minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and also ensure that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop. The Excise Department shall moniter this strictly," read the guidelines.