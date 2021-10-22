Good news for Punekars! Ajit Pawar says Diwali Pahat programs will be allowed this year

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and guardian of Pune district Ajit Pawar on Friday informed that this year Diwali Pahat programs will be allowed in the city.

Ajit Pawar was speaking at a press conference on allegations against him with regard to the Jarandeshwar sugar mill sale.

What is Diwali Pahat?

Early morning ‘Diwali Pahat’ cultural programmes in major cities across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik, have become an integral part of Diwali.

However, these programmes were missing last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nevertheless, some organisations conducted online programmes, like musical events and interviews. This year,however, the programs will be held offline in Pune.

Pawar also said that the theatre owners are demanding to reopen with 100% seating capacity but government have told them to wait till Diwali. "After Diwali if the situation is under control, then we'll increase the capacity," he added.

For the first time in the last eight months, Pune city did not report a single COVID-19 death on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation has launched the 'Vaccine on Wheel' drive for the people living in the housing societies in the district.

The housing societies will have to contact their ward medical officer to organise the drive in their society.

"We'll launch vaccine on wheel drive to inoculate people in housing societies. Societies have to contact their ward medical officer to hold vaccination drive at their premises," said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

The drive was earlier carried out for slums, students going to foreign countries, senior citizens, among others.

"Vaccine on wheel helped us to run easy vaccination for slums, students who were going to foreign countries, senior citizens... No section of society should be left where vaccination doesn't reach," Mohol added.

