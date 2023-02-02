Good news for Mumbaikars! BMC plans to open 2 Gokhale bridge lanes by May 31

Gokhale bridge | FPJ

Considering the aggravated traffic woes in Andheri East, the BMC has decided to open two lanes of Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge by May 31. However, the civic body can carry out its work on the new bridge only after the railway authorities complete the demolition by February.

The BMC has therefore called a coordination meeting on Feb 7 to discuss some of the aspects of demolition. A key connector in Andheri East, the bridge has been closed for pedestrians and vehicular traffic since Nov 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, the bridge’s design was approved by the railways on Tuesday. The BMC is pre-fabricating the structure, which will be brought from the workshop for final assembling and girder launch at the site. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu visited the site with Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Kaudanyapure on Thursday.

An official said, “Out of the 80mt railway portion of the bridge, the contractor has demolished nearly 30mt in two months. The BMC has completed 70% of the approach road on the north side of the bridge. As the demolition work on the south side has not been undertaken yet, the BMC has not been able to start work there. Also, the curved shape of the bridge is affecting the girder launch.”

Velrasu said the railways need to complete their work before February. “BMC contractors have to plan some more as the bridge is curved, which might affect the girder launching process.”

