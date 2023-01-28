Good News Mumbaikars! Coastal Road Project is 70% complete; See latest pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 28, 2023
The Mumbai Coastal Road would run along the city's western coast, connecting Marine Lines in the south to Kandivali in the north
After completion, the Coastal Road is expected to reduce the travel time by 70 per cent and fuel consumption by 34 per cent
The Mumbai Coastal Road Project stretches up to 10.58 kms and has 2.07 km-long twin tunnels
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities are optimistic about meeting the November 2023 deadline
This would be Mumbai’s second twin tunnel, the first twin tunnels are part of the Eastern Freeway near Chembur
The BMC has undertaken construction work of Mumbai Coastal Road project to reduce traffic congestion in the city and save Mumbaikars' time
The alignment starts from BD Somani Chowk on Marine Drive, which is next to the Princess Street Flyover and will be merged with Bandra Worli Sea Link on the Worli side
Along the route, there are three interchanges for motorists to enter and exit the Coastal Highway
The cost of the Coastal Road Project that took off in 2018, was estimated at ₹12,700 crore, but it has escalated due to delays
The average speed on the Mumbai Coastal Road is expected to be around 75kmph for cars, similar to that on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
