Good news for job-seekers: Maharashtra Government to fill over 12,000 posts in Maha police by Dec end

The Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday informed that the Maharashtra government will fill 12,538 different posts in the state police force by the end of December.

The leader took to Twitter and informed about the update.

"Issued instructions to the concerned officials during a meeting of home department officials held in Mantralaya to immediately fill 12,538 different posts in the state police force. The process will be completed by December-end," Deshmukh tweeted.