Good news for canine lovers in Navi Mumbai: Construction of first dog park in Vashi begins

The work on the first dog park in Navi Mumbai commenced on Friday. It will be enclosed within a park at sector 8 in Vashi in an area of around 870 sq meters.
Pet lovers have welcomed the move calling it a boon as this will enable them to go on a daily walk with their dogs. Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi was a catalyst in this project. She felt that residents need a dedicated area where they can take their dogs for a walk.
“Since Navi Mumbai is a 21st-century city, it equips with all facilities that a city requires. However, pet lovers have always complained that there is lack of a dedicated place for dogs,” said Gaikwad.
In cities like Navi Mumbai, there has been a growing trend of adopting pets, especially dogs. “Love for animal is part of the society and many people who stay alone at home prefer to keep a dog. The upcoming facilities will certainly help dog lovers,” said a resident of Vashi.
“The dog park will be developed at a cost of Rs 26 lakh and it will be ready within a few months and residents can start visiting very soon,” said a senior civic official.
The park will include equipment of different sizes for dogs.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)