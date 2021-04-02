Mumbai

Good news for canine lovers in Navi Mumbai: Construction of first dog park in Vashi begins

By Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai first dog park in Vashi, Navi Mumbai

The work on the first dog park in Navi Mumbai commenced on Friday. It will be enclosed within a park at sector 8 in Vashi in an area of around 870 sq meters.

Pet lovers have welcomed the move calling it a boon as this will enable them to go on a daily walk with their dogs. Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi was a catalyst in this project. She felt that residents need a dedicated area where they can take their dogs for a walk.

“Since Navi Mumbai is a 21st-century city, it equips with all facilities that a city requires. However, pet lovers have always complained that there is lack of a dedicated place for dogs,” said Gaikwad.

In cities like Navi Mumbai, there has been a growing trend of adopting pets, especially dogs. “Love for animal is part of the society and many people who stay alone at home prefer to keep a dog. The upcoming facilities will certainly help dog lovers,” said a resident of Vashi.

“The dog park will be developed at a cost of Rs 26 lakh and it will be ready within a few months and residents can start visiting very soon,” said a senior civic official.

The park will include equipment of different sizes for dogs.

