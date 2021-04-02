Good news for canine lovers in Navi Mumbai: Construction of first dog park in Vashi begins

“Since Navi Mumbai is a 21st-century city, it equips with all facilities that a city requires. However, pet lovers have always complained that there is lack of a dedicated place for dogs,” said Gaikwad.

In cities like Navi Mumbai, there has been a growing trend of adopting pets, especially dogs. “Love for animal is part of the society and many people who stay alone at home prefer to keep a dog. The upcoming facilities will certainly help dog lovers,” said a resident of Vashi.

“The dog park will be developed at a cost of Rs 26 lakh and it will be ready within a few months and residents can start visiting very soon,” said a senior civic official.

The park will include equipment of different sizes for dogs.