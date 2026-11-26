'Going After Gen Z': Aaditya Thackeray Targets CM Devendra Fadnavis Over LoCs Against CJP Leaders | Video | File Pic & ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday criticised the Maharashtra government after Mumbai Police issued Lookout Circulars (LoCs) against three Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders in connection with an alleged unauthorised protest at Dadar's Shivaji Park on October 2, accusing the authorities of targeting young protesters while failing to address serious law and order concerns.

Reacting to the development on Constitution Day, Thackeray questioned the government's priorities, pointing to recent incidents of shootings, stabbings and bomb threats in the state. He alleged that instead of focusing on public safety, the authorities were pursuing members of Gen Z who had participated in a demonstration carrying the national flag.

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"On one hand, shootouts are happening, stabbings are happening, you are seeing bomb threats to buildings like the BMC, and whom are you going after? You are going after Gen Z. You are going after those protesting with the national tricolour in their hands. Which Constitution are you following? Today is Constitution Day, are you following the BJP's Constitution or the country's Constitution?" Thackeray said.

The remarks came after Mumbai Police issued LoCs against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and the party's co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. The circulars have been issued in connection with an FIR registered over the party's alleged violation of police restrictions during its October 2 demonstration at Shivaji Park, held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

A senior police officer confirmed the development, saying the circulars were issued amid concerns that the three leaders might leave the country.

The LoC against Das came to light on Thursday after the Union Home Ministry submitted details before the Delhi High Court. Das had approached the court seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom but was stopped at Delhi airport on November 23. The ministry informed the court that the lookout circular against him had been issued during the intervening night of November 22 and 23.

What is the CJP protest case?

The FIR was registered on October 3, a day after the demonstration, and names Dipke, Ranka, Das, Pranav Ahire, Ajinkya Shinde, Afreen Nawaz, Saumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingle, along with more than 400 supporters.

The accused have been booked for allegedly gathering unlawfully and raising slogans at Shivaji Park despite the police denying permission for the demonstration.

The case has been registered under Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. A senior police officer clarified that the FIR is not connected to the NEET paper leak cases, which the Supreme Court had directed should be withdrawn.

The October 2 demonstration was organised under the banner 'Chalo Mumbai' as part of the CJP's campaign seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Despite the denial of permission, more than 4,000 people reportedly assembled at the venue. Mumbai Police had cited restrictions on public gatherings, along with concerns raised by local residents regarding traffic congestion and noise, as reasons for refusing permission.

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