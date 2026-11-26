'Saurav's Passport Leaked From Within System': CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Targets BJP After Co-Convenor Stopped At Airport | File Pics

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on November 25 alleged that the passport of party co-convenor Saurav Das had been leaked from within the system and was being circulated by BJP supporters. His remarks came amid a controversy over Das being stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after the Chennai Regional Passport Office (RPO) issued him a notice seeking clarification over discrepancies in his personal details.

Taking to his official account on X, Dipke questioned the alleged leak of Das's passport details and raised concerns over the apparent disparity in access to sensitive information.

"Saurav’s passport has been leaked from within the system and is now being circulated by several BJP supporters.

What kind of world are we living in where nobody can access the Prime Minister’s degree, but a citizen’s passport can be leaked and circulated so openly?" he wrote.

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Why Was Saurav Das Stopped At Delhi Airport?

The Chennai RPO issued a notice to Das on Monday, seeking an explanation over discrepancies concerning his place of birth and other personal particulars. Until the verification process is completed, his passport has been rendered ineligible for international travel.

Das's passport was issued on August 21, 2019. However, information received over the past few months reportedly pointed to mismatches in his birth details and his father's name across his Aadhaar card, passport and birth certificate. The documents were reportedly linked to his residences in Delhi and Puducherry, prompting authorities to initiate fresh verification.

The notice, sent to Das via email, gave him seven days to respond to the alleged "material suppression of facts" and clarify the "incorrect particulars". He was also instructed not to use his passport until submitting his response. Failure to comply could result in the passport being impounded under Section 10(b) of the Passports Act, 1967, according to the report.

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Das Was Travelling To Deliver Talk At Oxford Union

Das was stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi's IGI Airport on Monday evening while preparing to board a flight to the United Kingdom. He was scheduled to deliver a talk on the CJP movement at the prestigious Oxford Union Society.

Following the incident, Das blamed the "cowardly Modi government". However, an officer told The Times of India that Das was aware that the notice could be flagged and potentially create difficulties during immigration clearance. The CJP co-convenor reportedly said he had not seen the email until he checked it at the airport, claiming it had arrived only a few hours before his scheduled departure.

Another officer told the publication that Das would be able to resume international travel once the document re-verification process was completed.

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Saurav Das Reacts To Passport Notice

Speaking to ANI, Das said that disclosing confidential information related to an individual's passport could also invite criminal proceedings. He maintained that he was willing to cooperate with a lawful inquiry.

"I have no problem in furnishing details. In an enquiry if held in a lawful way, I will give answers. The voices of those who question this government are stifled," he added.

After being stopped at the airport on Monday, Das had also questioned the government's decision, saying in a video, "Why is the government so scared of an educated youth going among educated people and having an intellectual discussion? I wish I was Nirav Modi. I wish I was Vijay Mallya. I wish I had looted thousands of crores from the banks."

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