CJP founder Saurav Das | File

Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Saurav Das on Wednesday slammed the Centre after the Home Ministry reportedly refused to share information about the committee's decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

Reacting to a Newslaundry report, Das wrote, "This government wants to do 'Kagaz Dikhao Abhiyan' with every citizen but when it comes to them, they say 'no data', 'no information', 'information rejected on national interest grounds'! Fraudsters of the highest order."

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According to the report, the Home Ministry refused to provide information about the committee that recommended removing Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites.

Delhi Police identifies alternative protest venues

Last month, Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and identified three new venues for organising protests and demonstrations. The move came amid ongoing demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a standing order, Delhi Police stated that the decision was taken based on recommendations made by a Home Ministry committee constituted to examine alternative suitable venues for citizens to exercise their right to organise protests and demonstrations.

Das approaches Delhi High Court

Meanwhile, Das has approached the Delhi High Court after he was allegedly stopped from boarding a UK-bound flight at Delhi airport. He was travelling to attend an event at the University of Oxford, where he had been invited to speak about the "Cockroach Movement".

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