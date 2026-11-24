Oxford Or Oxford Union? Delhi BJP Challenges Saurav Das' Claims Of Being Stopped From Flying | X - SauravDassss

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday called out Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das for spreading lies about the government "preventing him from flying out to the Oxford University for delivering a lecture".

Delhi BJP Disputes Oxford Invitation

Debunking Saurav Das's claims that the Union government stopped him from going to deliver the lecture at Oxford University in Britain, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said British journalist Naomi Canton said on social media platform X that Oxford University had not even invited the CJP leader.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das on Tuesday accused the Centre of suppressing youth voices after alleging that he was stopped from travelling to London from Delhi airport.#Indianews #CJP #SauravDas https://t.co/7Mfotffaub — Herald Goa (@oheraldogoa) November 24, 2026

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that the truth is that Saurav Das was not going to Oxford University, but to an event of an organisation called the 'Oxford Union', where he had paid for registration himself, to go and spew 'anti-India' venom.

He added that Saurav Das, who has been away from political news for a long time, went to the airport today and staged a new drama claiming that the Union government had stopped him from flying abroad.

Kapoor Targets Das And Kejriwal

Delhi BJP spokesperson Kapoor said, "The facade of Saurav Das and his guru of political deceit, Arvind Kejriwal — who immediately posted in support of Saurav Das as soon as his social media post appeared on X — was completely exposed."

In reality, Saurav Das, who has so far opposed the Union government in Kejriwal-style, wanted to slip out of the country so that he could defame India from abroad on Constitution Day, November 26, in Rahul Gandhi-style, he added.

"Saurav Das, who calls himself a common citizen, has a prepaid lecture registration for December 1, and yet he wanted to go to London a week in advance. The question also arises: who was going to bear the expenses of his such a long foreign trip?" Kapoor said.

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BJP Raises Bond Violation Allegations

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that the leaders of the "Cockroach Janta Party" are experts in deceit.

Kapoor said, first, they (CJP) said that no bond was furnished before the judge, and later they admitted that a bond had indeed been furnished after the unruly protest at Jantar Mantar in July.

Saurav Das violated the conditions of the bond, following which he was arrested and sent to Tihar Jail before being released on bail.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)