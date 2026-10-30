CJP Leader Sourav Das's Nationality Under Scrutiny As Madras High Court Issues Notice To Union Home Ministry | File

Chennai: Hearing a public interest litigation petition questioning the nationality of Cockroach Janata Party co-convenor Saurav Das, the Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The petitioner, a Chennai-based businessman, moved the court seeking a direction to the MHA to probe the nationality of Das and cancel his passport and Aadhaar card if it was found he was not an Indian national.

High Court Issues Notice To CJP Leader

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan also ordered issuance of notice to the CJP leader in the case, who was cited as the sixth respondent in the case. The litigant also sought a direction to social media platforms to block the X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram handles used by Das and restrain him from making “derogatory statements” against Supreme Court judges.

Petitioner Raises Questions Over Nationality

The petitioner claimed Das had his “roots in Nepal” and his real name was Yogesh Sharma, but he had concealed this and fraudulently obtained an Indian passport, voter ID and Aadhaar card.

“The said Respondent No. 06 has no genuine work. He is a jobless person self-styled to be a representative of CJP and has used his social media handle to spread hatred amongst the youth with false and unsubstantiated allegations. One does not know how many passports the said Saurav Das is in possession of. In the interest of the nation, a deeper probe needs to be undertaken,” the litigant Ganesh Kumar alleged.

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Allegations Over Social Media Activities

“The Twitter handle of the said person along with the Instagram feed is only about abuse of judiciary and has radical communist leaning glorifying the radical leftists which highlight the fact that the said Yogesh Sharma is a communist. Furthermore, he has called during the said Jantar Mantar protest to storm the Parliament on the back of a protest called as reform in education,” he further alleged. Besides, he claimed the social media was being used by Das only for creating chaos, anarchy and hatred against the ruling regime. The petitioner suspected Das received foreign funds and the same needed to be probed.