'Gyanu Must Go': CJP Extends Support To INDIA Bloc's November 1 Rally Demanding CEC's Resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday announced its support for the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over concerns about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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In a statement, the party alleged that the revision exercise threatened the democratic principle that citizens, rather than the government, should decide who governs them. It claimed Kumar had lost the credibility required to supervise free and fair elections and said his resignation was necessary to restore public confidence in the Election Commission.

CJP invokes constitutional voting rights

Invoking the vision of Constitution-makers BR Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, the CJP stressed that every adult citizen was granted an equal voting right, regardless of caste, religion, gender, education or economic status.

The party argued that electoral reforms should encourage wider participation rather than risk excluding eligible voters from electoral rolls. It said the Election Commission had a responsibility to safeguard every citizen’s voting rights instead of creating hurdles to exercising them.

Support for electoral reform campaign

The CJP also pledged support to organisations campaigning for free and fair elections, concluding its statement with “Jai Bhim. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has planned an impeachment-style public proceeding against Kumar on October 30. This will be followed by a ‘Dilli Chalo’ march and a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1.