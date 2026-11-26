Mumbai Police issued LOCs against three CJP leaders in connection with an FIR over the October 2 Shivaji Park protest | X

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: Mumbai Police has issued Lookout Circulars (LoCs) against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das in connection with an FIR registered over the party's allegedly unauthorised protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

A senior police officer confirmed the development, stating that the circulars were issued amid apprehensions that the three office-bearers might leave the country.

The LoC against Saurav Das came to light on Thursday after the Union Home Ministry disclosed the details before the Delhi High Court. Das had approached the court seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom but was stopped at Delhi airport on November 23. The ministry informed the court that the circular against him was issued during the intervening night of November 22 and 23.

FIR Over October 2 Protest

The FIR in question was registered on October 3, a day after the protest. It names Dipke, Pranav Ahire, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde, Das, Afreen Nawaz, Saumya Korde, Ankit Bharadwaj, Vijay Malangi and Yogesh Ingle, along with more than 400 supporters, for allegedly assembling unlawfully and raising slogans at Shivaji Park despite police refusing permission.

The case has been registered under Sections 189 and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. A senior officer clarified that the FIR is unrelated to the NEET paper leak cases, which the Supreme Court had directed should be withdrawn.

The October 2 demonstration, organised under the banner 'Chalo Mumbai', was part of the CJP's campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Despite police denying permission, more than 4,000 people reportedly gathered at the venue. Mumbai Police had cited restrictions on public gatherings and concerns raised by local residents over traffic congestion and noise.

Police Deployment And Protest Details

Several prominent personalities, including actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Anand Patwardhan, were present at the protest. Dipke addressed the gathering, while Das and Ranka also attended the demonstration.

Police had deployed around 300 personnel along with additional forces and closed roads leading to the venue. No protesters were detained, and the demonstration concluded peacefully. Dipke had even praised the Mumbai Police from the stage during the gathering.

Delhi High Court Hearing

Meanwhile, in the Delhi High Court, senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Das, argued that his client was not informed about the existence of an LoC when he was stopped at the airport and sought disclosure of its contents. However, the court declined the request.

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Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs cited a show-cause notice issued by the Chennai Regional Passport Office seeking clarification from Das regarding his place of birth as another reason for the travel restriction. The Delhi High Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for December 9.

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