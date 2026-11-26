Saurav Das has moved the Delhi High Court challenging the decision of the authorities to bar him from travelling to the United Kingdom. | X/Saurav Das, File Photo

The Union government on Thursday reportedly informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das at the request of the Maharashtra Police.

Das had on Monday approached the court challenging the authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling to the United Kingdom.

Centre informs court about LOC

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, told Justice Amit Mahajan that the circular had been issued on November 22 and 23, the Hindustan Times reported. Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Das, submitted that his client had not been informed about the LOC and sought details about it from the Centre.

However, Sharma said Das's legal team could obtain the information independently and challenge the circular. The court has scheduled the next hearing for December 9.

Das had approached the Delhi High Court after being stopped at the immigration counter at Delhi airport on November 23, shortly before he was due to board a flight to London. He was scheduled to deliver a lecture at the Oxford Union on the 'Cockroach Movement'.

Passport discrepancies under investigation

The travel restrictions are linked to alleged inconsistencies in Das's passport details, particularly concerning his place of birth.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said that the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Das on November 23, asking him to clarify the discrepancies within seven days. He was also advised against using his passport until he submitted his response.

The Centre told the court that an inquiry had been conducted by Puducherry police on August 20 to verify Das's place of birth, educational background, address and parentage. Officials also raised questions over his decision to leave the father's name column blank in his passport application.

The Centre's counsel argued that the discrepancies could potentially have implications for Das's Indian citizenship. He also pointed out that a separate petition concerning the matter was pending before the Madras High Court.

Das has challenged the restrictions on his international travel, while the Centre has maintained that he was advised against travelling pending clarification of the passport-related concerns.