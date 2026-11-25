The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday clarified why a show-cause notice was issued to Cockroach Janta Party co-founder Saurav Das following the disruption of his foreign travel, saying discrepancies in passport application details had prompted the action.

Passport notice seeks clarification

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice to Das on November 23, 2026, seeking clarification within seven days over his place of birth. He added that Das had been advised not to use his passport until he submitted his response.

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Explaining the procedure, Jaiswal said passport applicants were required to provide accurate information and that any discrepancy or alleged suppression of facts brought to the authorities' attention could lead to a show-cause notice. The applicant is allowed to explain the inconsistencies before further action is considered.

Das challenges foreign travel restrictions

The development comes after Das was allegedly stopped from boarding a UK-bound flight at Delhi airport while travelling to attend an event at the University of Oxford, where he had been invited to speak about the "Cockroach Movement". Das subsequently approached the Delhi High Court challenging the action that prevented him from travelling abroad.

The MEA said the notice was issued based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities.

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