CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke | ANI

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, on November 25, urged young voters to prioritise quality education, employment opportunities, healthcare and public infrastructure while deciding whom to support in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking about the role of Gen Z in the elections, Dipke said young voters should back political parties that commit to addressing these essential needs rather than making their choice based on political affiliations.

"Gen Z should support those who will provide them with quality education, employment opportunities, robust public infrastructure, and good healthcare facilities. It is ultimately up to the various political parties to decide whether or not they wish to provide these essentials to Gen Z," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dipke rejects claims that his remarks target BJP

Clarifying his position, Dipke questioned why his emphasis on education, healthcare, jobs and infrastructure was being interpreted as criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"When I speak of quality education, healthcare, employment, and public infrastructure, why is this interpreted as being 'against the BJP'? Are you suggesting that the BJP has no intention of working on these issues? I never said that. My point is simply this: Gen Z should cast their vote for whoever commits to delivering quality education, employment, public infrastructure, and healthcare," he added.

Dipke maintained that his appeal was centred on the issues affecting young people and that voters should assess political parties on their commitments to these priorities.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!