'Goal Is To Improve Overall Experience & Stop Passenger Harassment': CR's New GM Ram Karan Yadav Tells FPJ

Ram Karan Yadav, the newly appointed General Manager of Central Railway, has outlined five key priorities aimed at transforming the overall travel experience for passengers.

During a surprise inspection on Wednesday, he unequivocally conveyed a clear message to all concerned officials and employees that railway customer services must epitomize the aspirations of New India.

After a surprise inspection of busiest suburban section of Central Railways Mumbai division CSMT -Thane in a exclusive interview with Free Press Journal Yadav said, this is not the last surprise inspection, this type of inspection will be countinue in future too, to gauge working of railway system and experience the problem being faced by commuters.

Excerpts:

What are your top five priorities as the General Manager of Central Railway?

RKY: Central Railway operates one of the largest suburban networks globally, carrying almost four million commuters daily. It's Mumbai's lifeline. My top priorities are safety, security, punctuality, cleanliness, and passenger comfort.

How do you plan to improve the punctuality of suburban trains?

RKY: Punctuality is crucial in the suburban system. We aim to enhance track and equipment maintenance, remove encroachments, and address issues affecting punctuality.

Any plans to transform the passengers' experience?

RKY: I'm trying to change the approach of commercial and security staff, instructing them to avoid unnecessary checks. The goal is to improve the overall experience and stop passenger harassment during routine checks.

What were the major takeaways from the surprise inspection?

RKY: Interacting with passengers revealed a demand for more trains and improved punctuality. Cleanliness also requires significant attention, both at stations and in trains.

Did you notice any shortfall during the surprise inspection?

RKY: I'm not satisfied with the current cleanliness status at stations. I've instructed officials to enhance cleanliness levels both at stations and on trains.

What's your plan for crowd control and improving passenger dispersal, especially during rush hours?

RKY: Crowd control is also one of the important thing. I've already begun working on improving passenger dispersal, particularly during rush hours, to enhance the overall commuting experience.