Huge Boost For Central Railway; Over 14 Cr Passengers Use UTS App Across Mumbai Division During April- November 2023

UTS mobile app has been becoming more popular due to ease of its ticket booking and due to continuous upgradation done in the app for easy handling. The online ticketing app modifications were implemented for better functioning of the UTS Mobile app. As a result, across Central Railway, 14.76 crore passengers used the UTS Mobile app (In 5 Divisions) with earnings of Rs. 161.75 crores and in Mumbai Division 14.44 crores passengers used UTS Mobile app with Earnings of Rs 155.86 Crores, both during April- November 2023.

Mumbai Division reduced the app lock time due to a wrong password from 60 minutes to 15 minutes. The payment process was also made easier by providing an option to pay directly through UPI mode without the need to toggle between UTS App and the payment App.

Previously the outer limit for booking UTS ticket was 5 km for suburban stations and 20 kms for non-suburban station from the source station. Now it has been enhanced to 20 kms and 50 Kms respectively.

Additional Features Enabled Recently

Minimum recharge of Rs. 50 enabled in UTS APP from March 2023 when recharge is done through online mode. The process of handset change request has been simplified resulting in reduced complaints on rail Madad. Users can now process handset change requests even when he holds an active journey/season ticket. If the user willfully opt for handset change then the app will take one hour for the ticket to get synced. However if the handset change is done forcefully (i.e. Change of handset and try to login in new device without initiating handset change request in the old one) then app will take 24 hours for the ticket to get synced in the new handset.

Booking of up to 4 passengers on one ticket has been enabled for First Class and AC local on UTS App from 19th January 2023. App is now available in Marathi language along with Hindi and English.