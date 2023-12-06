Pictures: Central Railway's New GM Conducts Surprise Inspection Along Mumbai's CSMT-Thane Route

By: Kamal Mishra | December 06, 2023
Central Railway's new General Manager Ram Karan Yadav conducted surprise inspection of CSMT - Thane section on Wednesday.
FPJ
Yadav traveled in motorman cab and second-class compartment, engaging directly with passengers to understand daily challenges.
FPJ
GM Yadav also addressed commuters' issues and monitored announcement systems in a second-class compartment from Thane to Dadar.
FPJ
Initiating with a footplate inspection, GM Yadav focused on track conditions, OHE, and signaling systems, emphasising safety across the route.
FPJ
He also evaluated Thane station's cleanliness, facilities, and traffic arrangements.
FPJ
He was also seen observing the ticket counter functioning at Thane station.
FPJ
His interactions with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) staff aimed at optimising crowd management arrangements.
FPJ
During his visit to Thane station, he also interacted with a automatic ticket vending machine (ATVM ) facilitators.
FPJ