Go to YouTube and see Aaditya Thackeray’s potential says Arvind Sawant, Twitter makes fun

Aaditya Thackeray, the first from the Thackeray family to contest elections, is also the favourite to bag the Chief Ministerial post among the Sena cadre. The latest to hop on the “Aditya praising bandwagon” is Shiv Sena’s senior leader and Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant.

“Aaditya Thackeray has potential. Go to YouTube and check by yourself. What a potential that young boy is having. There is true leadership. He is a visionary leader of the country,” Sawant told ANI.

However, this statement has become a butt of jokes on Twitter. Users joked that if popularity on YouTube is taken into consideration then Bhuvan Bam, Amit Badana, KRK and Prajakta Koli should become Chief Minister.