'Give Us Only 5 Minutes': Mira-Bhayandar BJP MLA Geeta Jain's Video Goes Viral Amid Clashes In Naya Nagar (WATCH)

'Give Us Only 5 Minutes': Mira-Bhayandar BJP MLA Geeta Jain's Video Goes Viral Amid Clashes In Naya Nagar. | Twitter

Mumbai: The clashes between the two communities escalated and took an ugly turn in Thane's Mira Road as Mira-Bhayandar MLA Geeta Bharat Jain threatened the minority community. Geeta Bharat Jain was speaking about the clashes to the media when she also told that barricades are put up by the Muslims in the area after the clashes and are asking the Hindus to show their Aadhaar card before entering the area. The video of the BJP MLA threatening the minority community is doing rounds on social media.

Geeta Jain said that they have approached the police commissioner

Geeta Jain said that they have approached the police commissioner in Mira Road and discussed about the situation it the area. She said, "If a simple family is celebrating their festival and women are carrying flags of their religion then no one can stop them as it is their right and if someone stops them from bursting firecrackers and push them, spit on them and vomit on them and also thrash them, saying 'Will Your Ram come to save you?' and also force them to say Allah Hu Akbar. This is like taking away their freedom."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Muslims have put up barricades in the areas

She further alleged that the Muslims have put up barricades in the areas and are asking for Aadhaar cards to anyone who is entering the area. She threatened of action if those barricades are not removed and also said that they will visit the area and see to whom it belongs after that. She further claimed that the commissioner has given orders to remove any such barricade which has been put up in Mira Raod.

'We are tolerant and not coward'

She also said, "We are tolerant and not coward." On asking that the Muslims are asking for 10-15 minutes against the Hindus, she claimed that yes, such videos are coming to the fore and said, "We are greater in numbers, if they need 10-15 minutes we only need 5 minutes which will be enough for them." Cases of fresh violence are also being reported from the area and the situation is still tense in Mira Road and areas closer to it.

Nitish Rane also took a press conference

BJP leader Nitesh Rane also took a press conference earlier, and also said the same thing. He also threatened that the bulldozer action will be taken soon and if the authorities did not take action, then he will personally take the bulldozer and raze the area completely. He also said that Naya Nagar is not Pakistan and the Jihadis will be taken care of soon.

The clashes erupted between the two communities on Monday

The clashes erupted between the two communities on Monday, January 22, when the devotees were celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Mira Road, and the people from the other community started pelting stones at the rally. Bulldozer action was taken in Mira Road against the illegal constructions in the area. Police also took action in the matter and have arrested many people in connection with the case.