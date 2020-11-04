Girder launch at Kalyan’s Patripul likely to be delayed

Thane: The girder launching of Kalyan's Patripul ROB (rail over bridge), which comes under Central Railway, likely to be delayed till December. The announcement of the process of launching the girders will be made after obtaining sanction from the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS), informed a railway official.

The work on the much awaited two-lane Patripul project was delayed after the Covid-19 induced lockdown in March. However, following the traffic prohibition in August this year, the work was slowly resumed.

"The new bridge is constructed parallel to the old one. The laying of girders of half part of the bridge, which comes under city limits, was carried out between August 19 and 24. This work was processed by MSRDC in coordination with the KDMC. Now, the girder launching for the remaining part of the ROB will be carried out by the railways in coordination with Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC)," said an official from the KDMC.

According to the official, the new deadline for the completion of new Patripul ROB is end of December, 2020, by MSRDC. However, girder launching for the remaining part (under railways) is yet to be carried out, which will be processed by announcing a block on railway route.

"We are ready to give block once demand is received. Also, we have processed to get CRS sanction, which is necessary from safety point of view, before processing the construction work," said Shivaji Sutar, chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.

Following the sanction, the work of laying girders will be processed in coordination with MSRDC, by taking a block on the particular railway line, which is likely to be completed by December end, informed railway official, CR, Mumbai.

The Patripul is the major connectivity between Kalyan-Dombivli-Shilphata-Navi Mumbai stretch. At present, the demolition of old Patripul ROB is causing massive traffic, with a demand to speed-up the work by local commuters.

After declaring the old Patripul ROB in dangerous condition, the bridge was dismantled on November 2018, thereafter the construction of new ROB was taken over by the MSRDC.