Mumbai customs arrest man with 87 cocaine capsules inside his body

FPJ

Mumbai Customs at Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport seized 1300 grams of cocaine concealed in 87 capsules ingested by a Ghana national upon landing at the international airport on August 28. The narcotics, valued at over Rs 13 crore, took three days to be ejected and recovered by the customs officials.

The customs officials intercepted the Ghana national based on passenger profiling and suspicious behaviour and searched him. The customs sleuths did not find anything in the luggage but became suspicious of the bloated stomach and evasive response to questioning. I suspected the passenger was a career mule and had swallowed the contraband to smuggle, and was taken to the state-run JJ Hospital.

"The passenger, who is from Ghana, landed at the Mumbai Airport, where he was intercepted by the customs officials on suspicion. "During the search, officials did not find anything in his luggage, but during the investigation, the officials found that he had swallowed 87 capsules containing cocaine," said a tweet posted from the Mumbai Customs-III handle.

He was admitted to a state-run JJ hospital, where he ejected 87 capsules over three days. The passenger has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).