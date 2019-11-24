Getting calls from Ajit Pawar offering ministerial posts: NCP MLAs tell Pawar, Uddhav

NCP chief Sharad Pawar along with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met the legislators of Nationalist Congress Party at a hotel here on Sunday. They told the duo that they were getting calls from Ajit Pawar, offering them ministerial posts.

According to sources in NCP, Sharad Pawar asked the legislators whether they are facing any problem in the emerging political situation in the state.

To which, some of the MLAs told the leaders that they were getting calls from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offering ministerial posts to them.

"Do not worry. This relationship will go long. Our alliance will go a long way," the sources quoted Uddhav as telling the MLAs.