Ganeshotsav 2022: NMMT receives good response to special night services for devotees | Neha Gupta / Twitter

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) is getting a good response from devotees to its special night services running from three places in Navi Mumbai to Dadar in Mumbai. An official said that the citizens availed the services more during the weekend.

NMMT started special night services from Vashi, Ghansoli, and Panvel to Hindmata in Dadar for devotees going to Mumbai for the Ganpati darshan during the festivities. The buses are available every 30 minutes.

For the last two years, the celebrations of the Ganpati festival were very limited due to a number of restrictions imposed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 2500 Ganpati mandals in Mumbai have received permission to install Ganesh idols and set up pandals and a large number of devotees have been flocking to these pandals from across the city and suburbs.

The buses are available from 9.30 pm to early morning 5 am from September 2 to September 9.