Ganeshotsav 2022: Mandal creates 14-Ft Ganesh idol with 75,000 tissue papers in Bhayandar

Photo: File

The Nav Yuvak Mitra Mandal in Bhayandar has been welcoming the elephant-headed God for 21 years and its the Navgharcha Raja idol that has acquired a unique reputation of being created using 75,000 tissue papers.

A comparable idol cast in plaster of paris would have weighed over a tonne, while this eco-friendly version with 14 feet height weighs only around 65 kilogram. The idol has been sculpted by renowned artist Rajesh Mayekar.

Making this idol was a very time-consuming task. It took more than three months to prepare it which is a unique mixture of tissue papers, chalk powder, steel rods, natural gum and chemical free paint,” said secretary of the mandal Sunil Jangle.

The reduced weight and eco-friendly material will ensure that the idol dissolves in water within a few minutes. Apart from setting a commendable and exemplary example by making a big idol of Lord Ganesha from paper, the members of the mandal have been organising various social service initiatives like medical and blood donation camps at their pandal which is witnessing a beeline of devotees to have a glimpse of the majestic idol.