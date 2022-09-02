Ganeshotsav 2022: MBMC felicitates devotees opting eco-friendly Immersions in Mira Bhayander

The twin-city has shown more of its eco-friendly side, as a significant number of Lord Ganesh devotees have preferred eco-friendly immersions. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) claims to have received an encouraging response to its eco-friendly preparedness as it has witnessed a significant rise in the number of immersions in artificial ponds on the second day of the Ganesh-Utsav festival in the twin-city on Thursday.

As per official statistics, 663 out of the 7878 idols of the loving Elephant-headed God were immersed in the three artificial ponds created by the civic administration. While 547 out of 6,763 idols were immersed in artificial ponds, on the corresponding day last year, the total count of eco-friendly immersions stood at 195 and 540 in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The festivities had been toned down for two years due to the Covid-induced pandemic leading to restrictions and lockdowns. Notably, the number of idols which graced the households in the twin-city for one and a half days, this year has also witnessed a 15 percent jump as compared to last year.

“In order to encourage more people to use artificial ponds which would automatically keep a check on the unabated pollution of natural water bodies, we as a token of appreciation are presenting “Paryavaran Rakshak” (Environment Protector) certificates to devotees opting for eco-friendly immersions.” said deputy municipal commissioner- Sanjay Shinde.

MBMC chief- Dilip Dhole handed over the certificates of appreciation While welcoming the move, environmentalists have also suggested that the MBMC should not only increase the number of artificial ponds across the various parts of the twin-city but also contemplate felicitating devotees who had opted for eco-friendly mud idols and inspirational themes.