Ganeshotsav 2020: List of websites where you can order all your Ganpati puja essentials, book online puja

One of the biggest festivals of Mumbai, Ganeshotsav, will not be the same this year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. That is because the maximum city has the maximum number of coronavirus cases and a large scale celebration can make matters worse. The 10-day festival will be celebrated in a simple manner adhering to all government guidelines issued for coronavirus.

But, many are still bringing Lord Ganesha home. And, in case you are worried about stepping out to make some last minute arrangement for Bappa, fret not, we have you covered. Be it shopping for puja essentials or prasad or even calling a pujari home…you can shop for all things online for Bappa. So, if you can breathe a sigh of relief because if you are worried of navigating through overcrowded markets, worry not. You can now do this all and more by visiting website and/or downloading apps.

JUNQ

Mumbai-based online platform JUNQ offers Ganpati essentials for sthapna, puja and visarjan. JUNQ is offering three Ganpati essential packages priced at Rs 1199, Rs 1399 and Rs 1599. The packages contain 25 items, which include flowers, fruits, attar, coconut, honey bottle, kapur, agarbatti, khadi shakhar, gulabjal, etc. You can choose the packages depending on the number of days you plan to keep bappa for. The pricing will depend on that—the products offered will be the same, just the quantity will change.