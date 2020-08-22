Ganeshotsav 2020: How Mumbai's richest Ganpati, GSB Seva Mandal is celebrating the festival amid a pandemic

India is celebrating Ganeshotsav amid a pandemic albeit by putting proactive measures in place. For Maharashtra, Ganesh Festival is among one of the important ones and is celebrated with great fervor and fanfare.

In Mumbai, while some have opted to postpone the celebrations to February next year, some mandals in Mumbai have decided to celebrate the festival and follow all the guidelines laid down by the Uddhav Thackeray government and the city's civic authority.

Mumbai's most loved, famous, and richest Ganpati Mandal, GSB Seva Mandal, King's Circle has decided to take the online route. Celebrated on a large scale otherwise, this year GSB Seva Mandal has decided to celebrate the 5-day festival with proper measures put in place.