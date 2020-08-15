Ganesh Pandals tie-up with MCA Worldwide

The 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which begins on Aug 22 is celebrated with much fevor across the country especially in Maharashtra. But this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic a few people are expected to venture out.

In such a scenario, Music Culture and Art (MCA) Worldwide, a dynamic event & promotions events company has tied up with a few Ganesh Pandals in and around Mumbai, including Lalbaugcha Raja and is committed to give an opportunity par excellence for creating a brand image.

The company creates campaigns around live darshan, digital branding, on ground eyeball branding, post event brand AV, regular update on MCA worldwide Facebook page thru Facebook Live and Insta​ Handle / social media awareness amongst other services.