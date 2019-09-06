Ganesh mandals come up with socially-relevant themes

Mumbai: Several pandals across the city have decked up with interesting themes and intricate designs, as the 10-day-long Ganeshotsav is incomplete without several out-of-the box Ganesh idols.

This year, two lesser-known Ganesh mandals have come up with innovative idols, with socially-relevant themes.

Byculla’s Makba Chawl Ganapati festival will be celebrating its 54th year. The mandal backed by the families living on the community only comes up with pertinent theme each year within a shoe-string budget.

This year, the mandal has installed a white six and half feet idol, decorated with 15,000 shells and 6,000 artificial pearls, which is a treat for the eye.

The pandal replicate marine life, giving out a social message on “water conservation”. Women and children of the community designed the idol by affixing decorative layers of pearl and shells on a raw idol, completing it in 25 days.

“Rural parts of Maharashtra are adversely affected with droughts, thus we have come up with this theme so that people can understand the immediate need of water conservation,” said Raghunath Singh Thakur, one of the karyakartas and spokesperson for the committee.

The organisers have also arranged screening of documentary films inside the pandal, informing visitors of the immediate need of rainwater harvesting and proper water allocation.

The Sapurpada Sarvajanik Ganesh utsav mandal will be celebrating its 44th year. The organisers have chosen the theme “Padhega India tabhi toh badhega India” to mark the festivity.

The 12 feet idol is constructed by affixing pencils and crayons on a plaster of Paris (POP) frame. The organisers informed, they are designing such innovative idols for the last seven years now, and this year they especially want to spread awareness about the utmost importance of primary education.

The pandal is designed with quotes of famous persons and saints, citing importance of education and literacy.

“India is a country where literacy rate is low among those who are economically backward, thus we have come up with this idea, to spread the awareness of education among them,” said Chirag Singh, spokesperson of the committee.

The committee members have also organised events and competitions of music, dance and art to engage with the children and inspire their creativity.

“The present generation is smart and creative, thus you need to be innovative to engage them,” Singh added.