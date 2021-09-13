Ganesh Utsav 2021: 49% idols immersed at artificial ponds in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporaiton (NMMC) received an overwhelming response at 151 artificial ponds created for Ganpati idols immersion. Around 49 percent idols from both household and Ganpati Mandals were immersed at artificial ponds across the city. Of the total 6011 one and a half day Ganpati idols immersed on Saturday, 2962 idols were immersed at artificial ponds across eight wards of NMMC.

In order to control the crowd amid the corona crisis during the Ganesh Utsav, NMMC has created 151 artificial ponds for the immersion of idols. These ponds are located nearby the traditional ponds, which are used for idol immersions for several years. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi started on September 10.

As per the data provided by the NMMC administration, a total of 6011 idols both household and public were immersed on one-and-a-half-day completion of the festival.

The civic body has a total 22 traditional ponds for idols immersion. In addition, the civic body has created a total of 151 artificial ponds across the city.

At 22 traditional ponds, a total of 3030 households and 19 Mandal idols were immersed with the maximum in 653 household and 3 mandals Ganapti at Turbhe ward. Similarly, The Ghansoli ward saw 504 households and 7 public idols immersion on Saturday.

This year, the civic body created 16 more artificial immersion ponds to ensure that the immersion sites are not crowded and social distance is maintained as per the COVID 19 preventive measures. These 151 artificial immersion sites received excellent response from the citizens. A total of 2962 Ganesh idols were immersed here in a day and a half with 2895 domestic and 67 public Ganpati. The koparkhairane ward saw a maximum of 906 domestic and 6 public idols immersion.

Thus, on the occasion of immersion of one and a half days, a total of 6,011 idols of which 5925 domestic and 86 public were bid farewell.

As per the data shared by NMMC, a total of 380 devotees easily immersed idols by registering their immersion time on the special portal nmmc.visarjanslots.com, which has been set up for online immersion site immersion at the convenience of the citizens at their convenience. The registration of the next immersion day is being done online on the portal and it is being appealed to the citizens to use it. The civic body also collected more than 5.5 tonnes of wet Nirmalya (offerings) at 22 main and 151 artificial ponds.

