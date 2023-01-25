Ganank 2023: 200 unique Ganesha idols to be displayed in Thane

Thane: The Thanekars will be experiencing a different experience from, 2023 as The Shri Ganesh Murtikala-Kamgar Sanghatana is organising a three-day exhibition titled 'Ganank 2023' where 200 unique Ganesha idols with various expressions created by 30 veteran painters will be displayed. The event was initiated by Ashutosh Naresh Mhaske two years ago in order to give a platform to sculptors and painters to display their art. It will be held at the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial at Teen Hath Naka in Thane between Jan 27 and 29.

According to Mr Mhaske, the Shri Ganesh Murtikala-Kamgar Sanghatana was formed last year to resolve the issues faced by Ganesha sculptors and to support them by providing the right platforms to showcase their talents. “Their work and talents will be highlighted through this event which is being organized during Maghi Ganeshotsav celebrations organised by Kala Jopasak Sameep Sawant Foundation and the Thane Art Guild,” he said.

Painters will also be creating portraits of art lovers Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharamveer Anand Dighe as both have their birth anniversaries this week. Art lovers will be able to observe painters and sculptors at work while they create the portraits.

Additionally, prominent sculptors will train students to make Ganesha idols using 'shadu clay' on Saturday (Jan 28) between 10am and 1pm at the exhibition venue. Pre-registration on 7977846709 is required for participation in the workshop.

Ganank 2023 will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at 10 am on Friday (Jan 27) – the birth anniversary of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe.