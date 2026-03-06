'Gambhir Always Gambhir': Fan Clicks Selfie With Team India Head Coach At Mumbai’s St. Regis As IND Seals T20 WC 2026 Final Spot

Mumbai: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen enjoying breakfast at The St. Regis Mumbai a day after India secured a spot in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. India booked their place in the final with a thrilling semi-final win over England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The picture of Gambhir was shared by a user on X. He also joked that despite the team winning the match, the head coach always looks serious. "Had a great experience at the St Regis and bumped into our head coach at the breakfast table. GAMBHIR is always GAMBHIR," the user wrote on X.

In the semi-final match against England on Thursday, Sanju Samson played a fantastic 89 off 42 balls, which gave the Suryakumar Yadav-led side a score of 253/7 in 20 overs.

Put to bat first, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson (89 in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes), Shivam Dube (43 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), Hardik Pandya (27 in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7 in 20 overs.

When England came to bat, its performance was upto the mark and appeared to be on course for victory, however, the match's turning point came when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant 18th over, conceding just six runs while England needed 45 from the final three overs at the start of it. Following his effort, Hardik Pandya further tightened the pressure with an excellent penultimate over, giving away only nine runs and dismissing Sam Curran.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (1/33 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/35 in 3 overs) amd Hardik Pandya (2/38 in 4 overs) were the standout performers with the ball.

T20 World Cup Final

The final is set to take place in Ahmedabad, where India will look to continue their impressive run and secure another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8.