IND vs ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final: Viral Video Captures Little Girl Adorably Singing National Anthem With Sanju Samson In Mumbai

BCCI/X

A heart-melting moment involving Sanju Samson has taken social media by storm after a video from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal between India national cricket team and England national cricket team went viral online. The clip captures a beautiful little girl standing innocently right in front of Samson while the Indian national anthem echoed through the packed stadium, creating a scene that fans described as pure and emotional.

As the players lined up before the start of the match, the young girl could be seen standing calmly with folded hands and closed eyes, singing the national anthem with remarkable sincerity. The touching sight unfolded right beside Samson, who stood composed during the ceremony. The innocence of the moment, combined with the pride of the anthem echoing across the stadium, quickly captured the hearts of viewers across social media platforms.

Soon after the video began circulating, an X user came forward claiming that the young girl in the clip was her daughter. The post quickly gathered attention from cricket fans who praised the adorable moment and the young girl’s patriotic spirit.

Team India enters the ICC T20 World Cup final

While the anthem moment warmed hearts before the game, the match itself turned into a high-scoring thriller. India national cricket team survived a sensational century from Jacob Bethell to secure a dramatic victory over England national cricket team and book their place in yet another T20 World Cup final.

India’s triumph was built on a brilliant effort from the top order, with Sanju Samson producing a herculean knock that set the tone for the innings. His aggressive approach gave the Indian batting lineup the momentum they needed in what eventually became a run fest. Later in the game, the bowlers held their nerve under pressure, with Jasprit Bumrah delivering crucial overs and Hardik Pandya providing key breakthroughs when the match threatened to slip away.

Despite Bethell’s stunning hundred keeping England in the contest until the final moments, India managed to hold on and clinch a narrow seven-run win in a dramatic semifinal encounter.

With the victory, India have now secured their place in the grand finale where they will take on the New Zealand national cricket team. The highly anticipated final is set to be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 8, as India aim to lift yet another T20 World Cup trophy.