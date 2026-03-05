Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Spotted With Maheika Sharma Cheering For Dad During IND Vs ENG ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final | X

Mumbai, March 5: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's son Agastya was seen in the stands at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Agastya was seen sitting along with Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Maheika Sharma and cheering for his dad as he was raining sixes during the high-voltage clash against England.

Hardik Pandya came in to bat when the team was cruising towards a massive after being invited to bat by England captain Harry Brook. Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first against India. In an explosive display of batting, India posted a massive target of 254 runs for England to win and qualify for the final.

England will have to script history to win the semi-final against India as such a huge target has never been chased in the history of ICC T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya smashed valuable 27 runs from just 12 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. He was facing Will Jacks in the last over, when his son was seen cheering for his father as Hardik hit him for massive six in the last over.

Hardik Pandya also gifted his son Agastya and ex-wife Natasa Stankovic a Black Land Rover Defender which costs around Rs 4 crore. He gifted his son and his former wife after his current girlfriend Maheika Sharma's 25th birthday.