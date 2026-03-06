Fact Check: Did MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Make 'You Look So Fit' Comment About Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal In Mumbai?

X

A claim circulating on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Sakshi Dhoni told Rohit Sharma “You look so fit” after meeting him during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. The post quickly gained traction online, with many fans sharing and reacting to the alleged remark across social media platforms.

The moment in question reportedly took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where former India captain MS Dhoni attended the high-voltage semifinal clash between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team along with his wife Sakshi. Visuals of Dhoni greeting players and interacting with Rohit Sharma began circulating widely online, prompting various interpretations of the brief interaction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some users on X claimed that Sakshi complimented Rohit on his fitness during the exchange. However, the viral claim appears to be based on speculation from viewers rather than confirmed evidence.

As of now, there is no verified report confirming that Sakshi Dhoni actually made the statement. Therefore, the claim that Sakshi Dhoni told Rohit Sharma “You look so fit” remains unverified. While the meeting between them did take place during the semifinal, the specific quote attributed to Sakshi cannot be confirmed based on the currently available evidence.

Rohit Sharma Pulls Back From Hugging Kuldeep Yadav After Spotting Something On His T-Shirt During IND vs ENG T20 WC26 Semi-Final; Video

Former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a light-hearted moment with spinner Kuldeep Yadav during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Rohit, who arrived at the stadium to witness the high-voltage clash, quickly became the centre of attention during a fun off-field moment with Kuldeep. As the two met near the sidelines, Rohit appeared ready to greet the left-arm spinner with a hug. However, just as he stepped forward, he noticed something on Kuldeep’s T-shirt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The former Indian captain immediately pulled back, pointing toward the spot on Kuldeep’s shirt and breaking into laughter. Instead of going ahead with the hug, Rohit began joking with Kuldeep, teasing him about the mark on his T-shirt. Kuldeep, realizing what Rohit was referring to, also burst into laughter, turning the brief interaction into a playful exchange.

The cheerful moment was caught on camera and quickly made its way across social media platforms. Fans loved the candid interaction, praising the friendly bond between the two cricketers. Rohit’s humorous reaction and Kuldeep’s relaxed response added a light touch to the intense atmosphere surrounding the crucial semifinal clash.