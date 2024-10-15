Gallery FPH: Meet Megha Shah Who Transforms Textile To Abstract Art For Your Interiors

Artist Megha Shah at her recent solo show at Gallery FPH | Swarna Srikanth

Beautifying living spaces with art is something we all do. And that's rightly when you'll come across journalist-turned artist Megha Shah, whose impressive artworks are aimed to redefine interiors. Unlike usual canvas paintings used as home decor elements, Shah's creations stand out due to the usage of textile.

Every piece is a customised work of creativity, which begins with conceptualisation and concludes with perfection.

Talking of beginnings, Shah told us how she embraced the world of art. She said that she was driven by the concept of minimalism and the urge to create them through her artistic skills.

Gallery wall of mini sculpture | Instagram: Megha Shah

"My works are abstract and based on the principles of minimalism. It started with a touch of my dad when he told me of throwing his dhoti away," she said while narrating her inspiration towards art. "When he told me he would throw away his dress, I collected it instead and turned that piece of clothing into art... Now, it lies in my living room," she adds.

Shah tells us she creates artworks for a space using waste material, and finds sustainable art to be the need of the hour. "It is very important to engage in art through sustainable practices like using discarded and recycled materials. Also, not only art, everything needs to be sustainable today for our own better," she notes.

The artist gathers most of her materials from tailors, fashion designers and even raddiwallas. Later, she transforms them into beautiful piece of art worth styling one's home and other spaces. She turns tactile and textured material into impressive art frames using linen, gypsum, and few other resources.

Artist in action | Instagram: Megha Shah

Notably, Shah happens to be the principal artist at Blanc White, a bespoke studio in Mumbai which celebrates minimalism and simplicity of design.

Linen and Gypsum on canvas 60”X 40” | Instagram: Megha Shah

She concludes by reflecting on her art and saying, "My work lives at the intersection of full and empty. It strives to be both simple yet striking."

Swarna Srikanth

Mumbai's Gallery FPH encourages every artist and their creative approach. It provides a platform for them to showcase their works and seek acknowledgement from art collectors and admirers. Megha Shah's solo art show here would run up to October 31, 2024.