Gallery FPH: Meet Anil Chaugule, An Artist Who Got Inspired By His Frame-Maker Father

Gallery FPH: Meet Anil Chaugule | Artist Anil Chaugule

Anil Chaugule, an artist based in Mumbai is someone who enjoys painting nature, especially those reflecting the calming landscapes of villages. He uses water colours to represent the scenes of a village on paper. Notably, Chaugule's paintings are not made on the canvas, he rather uses handmade paper to portray nature and village life.

Born at a village in Ratnagiri, Konkan, his works depict the nature-kissed life of villagers and tribal people.

Painting "Aadivasi House"

Describing one of his paintings, which is titled "Aadivasi House," the artist says, "I call this one of my best artworks because it beautifully portrays a village - A small house, some trees around it, and muddy roads. It brings forward a scene of a village". He notes it to be a live painting which he painted at a remote village in Dahanu, Maharashtra, a few years ago.

Inspiration and interest for art

"My father was a frame maker. So, many paintings would come to our house. I was inspired by every artwork, which attracted me and made me choose art and painting in life", he said while mentioning that he was interested in art from his childhood.

Also an art teacher

His love for art is not only seen when he dips his paint brush into the wide range of water colours to create magic on handmade paper, but also when he imparts art education to students at the Kamaraj College in Dharavi. On this note, he emphasises the importance of studying art and notes that he is a BA in Fine Arts, alongside holding a Diploma in Art Education.

Exhibition details

While he is currently displaying his paintings at the Free Press House until the end of November, some of his earlier art shows have taken place at the prestigious J J Art Gallery, Mumbai World Trade Centre, and Art Plaza.

Chaugule's paintings were put up on display on November 15. The show runs between 11 AM to 7 PM, allowing art collectors and admirers to walk through the gallery and take a look at his impressive work.

Gallery FPH is located at the Free Press House in Nariman Point, Mumbai. It provides talented artists a fortnightly space to showcase their works and receive acknowledgement from art lovers and attract sales.