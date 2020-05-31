'Fully equipped to handle COVID-19', says Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray as 'Mission Begin Again' commences

Initiating Maharashtra Government's 'Mission Begin Again', Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday evening said that the Government is fully equipped to handle the coronavirus pandemic even when the COVID-19 cases have peaked in the state. Without naming the BJP leaders, Thackeray took a jibe at them and said, "I am pained as few people are defaming Maharashtra," and slammed their demand for the deployment of Army and President's rule in the State.

Stating that the Govt is fully equipped to handle the pandemic, Uddhav said that earlier there were only two testing labs in the state but now there are 77 labs and it will increase to 100 in next two days. There were only 250 ICU beds earlier, now there are 8,500, he said. He added that Jumbo facilities or field hospitals in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Aurangabad with 1000 to 2000 beds have been set up and the task force is working 24x7.

Uddhav said that out of the 65,000 COVID-19 cases in the state, over 28,000 patients have been cured. There are 34,000 active cases of which 24000 are without any symptoms and only 200 are on the ventilator, he said.