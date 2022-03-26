Fuel prices to increase further, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Vehicle users in Maharashtra will have to shell out more money for the purchase of petrol and diesel as the prices are expected to surge further. This is because the oil marketing companies could further increase petrol and diesel prices to make up for the losses incurred due to increasing crude oil rates in the global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning departments, on Saturday said, ‘’The petrol and diesel prices will go up further as compared to now following the surge in crude prices in the wake of ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.’’

Pawar’s statement is important as according to a report by Moody's, fuel retailers IOC, BPCL and HPCL together lost around Rs 19,000 crore in revenue between November and March by keeping petrol and diesel prices unchanged despite a sharp rise in crude oil prices.

A compilation made by the Free Press Journal revealed that Parbhani in Maharashtra tops the list with a high petrol price at Rs 116.42 per litre followed by Rs 115.45 in Nanded, Sindhudurg Rs 114.92, Jalna Rs 114.86, Gondia Rs 114.55, Ratnagiri Rs 114.49, Yavatmal Rs 114.40, Amravati Rs 114.39, Gadchiroli Rs 114.29. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs 113.35 per litre.

In case of diesel, it is sold at the range between Rs 95.82 in Raigad and Rs 98.15 per litre in Nanded. In Mumbai city, diesel is sold at Rs 97.55 per litre.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:16 PM IST