From Windsor To Pandharpur: Global Wari Takes Lord Vitthal's Timeless Pilgrimage Across Continents |

Mumbai: For centuries, the chants of "Vitthal Vitthal" and the sound of cymbals have echoed along the roads leading to Pandharpur as millions of devotees undertake the annual Wari on foot. This year, however, the revered pilgrimage has acquired a truly global footprint, with devotees from the United Kingdom and across Europe joining the centuries-old tradition in what organisers have christened the "Global Wari".

Their journey began thousands of kilometres away at Royal Windsor Racecourse near London on June 6. From there, the pilgrims travelled by road across more than 20 countries to Georgia before boarding a flight to Mumbai. After reaching Maharashtra, they joined the traditional pilgrimage at Alandi near Pune on July 6 and are now walking the final 200 kilometres to Lord Vitthal's shrine at Pandharpur ahead of Ashadi Ekadashi on July 25.

Leading the initiative is Anil Khedkar, a pharmaceutical regulatory affairs professional who moved to the United Kingdom in 2008. Although settled abroad, he has returned to participate in the Wari every year since 2018.

The idea for the Global Wari, he says, was born during last year's pilgrimage.

"When I was in Pandharpur last year, I wondered why there were no Lord Vitthal temples outside India," Khedkar recalled.

Determined to establish a temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal in the United Kingdom, he carried sanctified padukas (footwear) of the deity back with him for consecration at the proposed shrine. As interest in the project gathered momentum among devotees overseas, the idea of recreating the spirit of the Wari beyond India's shores naturally followed.

"We are starting the 'Global Wari' so that the heritage of our Pandharpur Wari can be experienced in Europe as well. We have many devotees of Lord Vitthal from England and Europe with us. Since this is our inaugural year, we have kept the number of participating pilgrims limited, but we will gradually expand it in the future," Khedkar said.

The initiative forms part of the 'IT Dindi', a pilgrimage group founded by information technology professionals from Pune more than two decades ago. What began as a gathering of software professionals has steadily expanded to include participants from the BPO industry and other sectors. This year, organisers have also introduced an 'AI Dindi', reflecting the changing professional landscape while preserving the spiritual ethos of the centuries-old tradition.

Rajesh Patil, an IT entrepreneur and coordinator of the IT Dindi, believes the Global Wari has the potential to take Maharashtra's rich Bhakti tradition to audiences far beyond India.

The pilgrimage commemorates the journey undertaken by the 13th-century Bhakti saint Sant Dnyaneshwar from Alandi to Pandharpur, a tradition that continues to draw millions of devotees every year.

"Humanity is currently suffering from violence, hatred and terrorism. The message of 'Universal Unity' (Vaishvik Aikya) articulated by Sant Dnyaneshwar through his prayer Vishwātmake Deve, along with the teachings of other saints, can be experienced through initiatives such as the Global Wari. We hope it will contribute towards fostering peace across the world," Patil said.

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